"Stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 Majority!" was CCC's excuse for Participating in 2023 Election. What Now It Has 2 Thirds?

By Wilbert Mukori | ”Zanu PF now has the two thirds majority it craved in parliament after the party won all six by-elections held Saturday, triggered by the recalls on CCC MPs by Sengezo Tshabangu. Zanu PF needed to win just 3. It now has 190 seats in 280-member National Assembly,” is the news the nation had dreaded to hear but knew was coming.

Chamisa and company participated in the 2023 elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF was rigging the process and that participating would give the regime legitimacy. They participated regardless because they also knew that regime would give away a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate and thus maintain the facade Zimbabwe is a healthy multi-party democracy. Chamisa and company went to town to deny they were participating out of greed.

Chamisa claimed CCC would win big because he had “plugged all the Zanu PF vote rigging loop holes!”

Zanu PF won the majority of the seats in parliament and the presidency. All the election observers including SADC, AU and even Zimbabwe’s own ZHRC condemned the 23 August 2023 elections as flawed and illegal. This did not stop CCC members claiming their seats and thus defying SADC and AU to give the process legitimacy.

“CCC has stopped Zanu PF getting 2/3 majority!” was the party’s excuse for participating in the flawed elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy.

Now Zanu PF has achieved the 2/3 majority thanks to the dog-eat-dog factional fighting in CCC. What will be the party’s excuse for participating in these flawed and illegal elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy?

The dog-eat-dog CCC factional war has now gone into overdrive following Nelson Chamisa’s resignation as party president on 24 January; there will be CCC MPs, senators and councillors will resign/recalled. Zanu PF will end up with a super majority in parliament and senate. God only knows what mischief the regime will do with the super majority! What feeble excuses will the opposition offer for getting the nation into this mess!

One thing is now certain, there will be no meaningful democratic reforms implemented in the coming four years and so the 2028 elections will be a repeat of the 2023 elections. Zanu PF will blatantly rig the elections and the CCC faction(s) will participate to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed.

Like it or not, MDC/CCC leaders’ failure to implement even one token reform in 23 years, including 5 in the 2008 to 2013 GNU, have allowed Zanu PF to consolidate its iron grip on power and thus dragging the nation deeper and deeper into trouble. What a nightmare!

The need for the country to elect competent opposition leaders who will implement the democratic reforms is now a matter of national survival. Alas! Many people do not realise it!-

source: zimbabwelight.blogspot.com

