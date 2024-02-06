Zimbabwe’s Struggle Against Litter: Mnangagwa Regime Implements Stringent Penalties

State media

In a surprising move, the Mnangagwa regime in Zimbabwe has recently taken a strict stance against littering, imposing hefty fines and the possibility of jail time for offenders.

The Chronicle Newspaper reported that throwing litter can now cost citizens a substantial $500 or, in extreme cases, result in imprisonment.

The New Penalties:

This significant development marks a departure from previous practices where littering was often overlooked or dealt with through mild fines.

The Mnangagwa government’s decision to escalate the penalties reflects a growing concern over the environmental impact of littering and the need for citizens to take responsibility for maintaining clean public spaces.

Zanu PF Varakashi’s Call for Accountability:

Support for the stringent penalties gained momentum when Zanu PF Varakashi, a pro-government group, took to Facebook to advocate for similar consequences for local authorities.

Their post suggested penalties for failure to collect garbage from designated sites, pointing out that accountability should extend beyond individual citizens to the institutions responsible for waste management.

Environmental Concerns: The move to crack down on littering aligns with global efforts to combat environmental degradation.

Zimbabwe, like many other nations, grapples with the consequences of improper waste disposal, including pollution, harm to wildlife, and negative effects on public health.

By enforcing strict penalties, the Mnangagwa regime aims to foster a culture of cleanliness and raise awareness about the importance of proper waste disposal.

Challenges and Criticisms: While the intention behind these penalties is commendable, some critics argue that the approach might disproportionately affect lower-income citizens who may struggle to pay the fines.

Additionally, there are concerns about the effectiveness of punitive measures alone in addressing the root causes of littering.

To truly tackle the issue, some suggest a more comprehensive strategy that includes education, awareness campaigns, and improved waste management infrastructure.

