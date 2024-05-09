Magaya Sells Dummy To Mnangagwa

By Sports Reporter- The Zimbabwe Football Association has exposed the controversial preacher Walter Magaya for fooling President Emmerson Mnangagwa into officially opening a football stadium without official ablution facilities.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opened Magaya’s Heart Stadium early this year.

Before this, ZIFA had advised Magaya first to solve the ablution facility, but he ignored this requirement and used his proximity to the President to bypass that requirement.

At the time of the official opening, Magaya said he had plans to host the Zimbabwe Warriors matches, but all that seems to have been lip service from the disgraced Man-of-God to fool Mnangagwa.

Heart Stadium has been without public toilets since its homologation in March.

The stadium relied on hiring mobile toilets, which was overwhelming on matchdays.

Heart’s temporary suspension has forced the home team, Yadah, to use Rufaro Stadium as their new home ground.

The Miracle Boys are set to host CAPS United on Saturday at Rufaro stadium, making the ceremonial home of football the only venue to use as home ground for all four Harare-based topflight league teams.

Stadium crisis is one of the major problems in the country.

Currently, Zimbabwe does not have a CAF-approved facility which can be used for any international football game

