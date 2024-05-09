Nutty O Up For ZimAchievers Gong As Diaspora Insurance Is Named As Sponsor

By A Correspondent| Award winning dancehall star Nutty O’s star continues to rise as he is set to be honored at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (Z.A.A) United Kingdom Edition on Saturday in Birmingham.

The music star is one of selected personalities to be awarded at the prestigious annual event, which also revealed financial company Diaspora Insurance as the sponsors of the honorary awards category.

Popular entertainer Prosper Ngomashi, aka Comic Pastor, will bring his inimitable talents as the host for the black tie event, which commands a high-powered guest list every year.

“We can confirm that Nutty O will be a recipient of the Z.A.A Chairman’s Special recognition Award for services to Music. This is in recognition of his outstanding accomplishments as a musical artist and his international breakthrough. Nutty O has also curated a professional and viable brand to make him a worthy recipient,” said Conrad Mwanza, Founder of the Z.A.A.

“The stage is set for another memorable celebration of outstanding achievements by Zimbabweans in the United Kingdom. We also extend our gratitude to our sponsors and partners as well as all stakeholders who continue to make our dream to celebrate others a reality.”

Nutty O has been one of the leading lights in music circles since releasing his hit album Mustard Seed in 2021. Prior to that, he enjoyed critical and commercial success through singles, mixtapes and collaborations. He recently featured on the Bob Marley tribute album with a collaboration with Winky D on So Much Trouble in The World.

The Z.A.A UK 2024 edition is the 14th Annual Awards Dinner Gala and sees the organisation once more revive their partnership with Diaspora Insurance who will be sponsoring the honorary awards.

The financial company has a long-standing commitment in supporting various community initiatives home and abroad, including showbiz and entertainment, among others on top of their business operations.

The company specializes in designing, marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions to a global market. They also offer medical and funeral cover through the Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan as well international students cover.

Their long-standing presence as a reputable service provider in developed markets make them a perfect fit for the Z.A.A’s community-oriented thrust.

Other honorary award recipients include veteran filmmaker Simon Bright, whose body of work includes groundbreaking projects such as the film FLAME which became the first Zimbabwean film to be selected for th Cannes film festival. He carries various producing credits on many films and also developed a curriculum for the UNESCO FILM SCHOOL.

Newly appointed Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) CEO Fungai Zvirawa, who will be recognised for her media and communications work as an entrepreneur. Zvirawa has held several top posts in the UK and Zimbabwe at companies such as Kazoo, Non-Stop Productions and Joe Public. She has worked with artists such as Shingai Shonhiwa and ShaSha as well as global brands like Disney, SEGA, Sony, World Vision and PSI.

The Z.A.A recognises, celebrates and awards outstanding achievements by Zimbabweans around the world, with chapters in the UK, USA, Australia, China, Canada, Dubai, South Africa and Botswana.

