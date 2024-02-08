Linda Masarira Blasts “Insincere” Gvt Over Land Issue

By Linda Masarira

The constitution of Zimbabwe is the Supreme Law of this land. Section 44 enshrines the obligation of the state, every person, including juristic persons and every institution, including agencies of government at every level to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the duty to respect fundamental human rights and freedoms.

Governments directive for Zimbabweans settled on so called illegal land is a violation to section 28 of the constitution of Zimbabwe which expressly states that the state and all agencies of government should ensure that every Zimbabwean has access to adequate shelter.

The government has never been sincere about housing and land allocation for the past twenty years. Native Zimbabweans are living like foreigners in their own country as access to land for farming or residential stands is now a preserve of the elite or @ZANUPF_Official card carrying members. These people who are being ordered to vacate their homes, where are they expected to go? Has the government made provisions for them to get alternative accommodation? What are the plans to compensate development done on the land?

President @edmnangagwa

administration should stop the habit of just making sporadic, inhumane decisions that affect livelihoods and people’s right to personal security as well. In the video below, Minister Chadzamira speaks of illegal parcelled of land, who was parcelling the land? In rural areas masabhuku nemadzimambo and all these are Zanupf patriots, in urban areas, we have the land barons who are predominantly zanupf supporters and in farming communities those selling land are those who got offer letters with no capacity to farm.

Before causing so much pain, suffering and homelessness of hundreds and thousands of Zimbabweans, I propose an extension for the eviction of the people who have been told to vacate the land were they are dwelling until they receive restitution or are compensated. We are all Zimbabwean and should not continue to use archaic laws left behind by the Smith regime to make our own suffer. Some of these laws should just be eradicated and every Zimbabwean should just be allocated land at their rural home to build a homestead. Nyika yeDzimbahwe inorema, inezvirehwa rehwa zvayo. Misodzi yevana veDzimbahwe yayerera yakwana. Vene ngavasiwe pamisha yavakavaka vagarewo zvakanaka savamwe.

No Zimbabwean should be homeless nor be rendered homeless because of the corrupt and unethical conduct of a few connected ones. Tangai masunga vakapa vanhu minda zvisiri pamutemo nemastands musati mambunyikidza kodzero dzemwana weDzimbahwe.

We will continue to fight for the vulnerable and voiceless until sanity prevails. Land belongs to the people and the President is the custodian and not the owner!

Pasi nehuori

Pasi nekudzinga vanhu pamisha yavo

Pasi nekudzinga vanhu paminda yavo

Pamberi nekusimudzira raramo yezvizvarwa zveDzimbahwe!

