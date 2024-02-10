South Africa, DR Congo Battle for Third Place

Sports Correspondent

After their disappointing exits in the semi-finals, South Africa and DR Congo are gearing up to clash in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place play-off.

South Africa’s hopes were dashed in a dramatic encounter against Nigeria, where they pushed the game to extra time before succumbing in a penalty shootout.

DR Congo, on the other hand, faced a narrower defeat against Ivory Coast, with Sebastian Haller securing the lone goal of the match.Despite the setback, both teams have their sights set on redemption.

DR Congo has a history of success in this fixture, having secured third place in 2015 by defeating Equatorial Guinea on penalties.

Meanwhile, South Africa returns to this stage for the first time since clinching bronze against Tunisia in 2000.Date, Kick-off Time, and Venue: The showdown between South Africa and DR Congo is scheduled for an 8 pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, February 11, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

