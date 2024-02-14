AFCON Golden Boot Winner Suspended

Spread the love

2023 Afcon Golden Boot Award winner Emilio Nsue has been suspended by the Equatorial Guinea Football Association (FEGUIFUT).

The association suspended the striker along with Iban Salvador for indiscipline during and after the Afcon in Côte d’Ivoire.

This was confirmed in a press statement issued by FEGUIFUT on their website.

According to the statement, the pair were involved in an “unpleasant incident” during the Africa Cup, which required the intervention of the Ivorian police and “caused a significant delay in the team’s return to Equatorial Guinea”, as well as a stain on the national team’s reputation.

In addition, they are also blamed for incidents both before and after the tournament.

Meanwhile, Emilio Nsue was named the 2023 Afcon Golden Boot Award winner after scoring five goals in the tournament.

His team Equatorial Guinea reached the Round of 16, having qualified to the knockout stage as Group A winners.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...