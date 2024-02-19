Karenyi-Kore Publicly Rejects Tshabangu

By Wezhira Munya – February 19, 2024

In a dramatic turn of events, the Tshabangu Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faced internal turmoil as rifts emerged over leadership appointments and allegiances.

Jacob Mafume, Mayor of Harare, ignited controversy during a press conference at Holiday Inn, Bulawayo, on February 17, 2024, by declaring himself the spokesperson for Tshabangu CCC, citing structures from the MDC Alliance Congress.

However, Fortune Daniel Molekele, Member of Parliament, contested Mafume’s assertion, affirming his own appointment as MDC Alliance spokesperson post-Gweru Congress.

Advocating for clarity, Molekele emphasized the dissolution of MDC Alliance following legal rulings in March 2020, positing Tshabangu CCC as a distinct entity detached from its predecessor.

Amidst the tumult, Professor Welshman Ncube, Advocate Tendai Biti, and Honourable Lynette Karenyi-Kore were unveiled as vice presidents, with Ncube slated as acting president for 90 days, succeeded by Biti and Karenyi-Kore.However, Karenyi-Kore rebuffed the offer, pledging allegiance to President Nelson Chamisa.

Addressing speculations, Agency Gumbo clarified Karenyi-Kore’s absence from the purported National Standing Committee meeting, asserting her steadfast commitment to Chamisa’s cause.

Gumbo reiterated Karenyi-Kore’s unwavering dedication to the national democratic agenda, distancing her from what he termed “JM (Jacob Mafume) popayi business.”

Despite previous inclusion in Tshabangu CCC announcements, Karenyi-Kore adamantly declined the vice presidency, aligning herself with Chamisa’s faction.

Further discord surfaced as Molekele and Kore distanced themselves from Ncube, Biti, and Mafume, attributing past political setbacks to their leadership. Criticisms echoed accusations of fracturing the MDC under President Tsvangirai’s tenure, with Biti and Ncube labeled as power-hungry dissenters.

As tensions escalate within Tshabangu CCC, the fallout underscores the fragility of coalition politics and the enduring influence of factionalism on Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

