By A Correspondent

Worth $100,000 Faces ChargesA 32-year-old man from Masvingo, Patson Ndlovu, has been apprehended for the unlawful possession of five dried lion heads valued at US$100,000.

He appeared in court, charged with contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Ndlovu’s arrest followed a tip-off to the police regarding his alleged sale of lion heads. Police purportedly set a trap, posing as potential buyers.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Ndlovu failed to produce a license permitting him to sell animals, leading to his arrest.

In a separate incident, four individuals impersonating police officers have been arraigned in court for allegedly stealing a car under the guise of arresting the complainant for a traffic offense.

Prosper Tatenda Thomo (29), Maxwell Musvisvi (34), Rodwell Dongo (41), and Norman Mungwarari (31) have been remanded in custody for the alleged theft.

Meanwhile, the trial involving gospel musician Ivy Kombo, her husband Admire Kasi, and Huggins Duri has been postponed once more.

The delay arose due to the state’s application to introduce an email extract as evidence, supporting claims by a witness.

The defense raised objections, and the presiding magistrate is expected to rule on the matter next week. The trial is scheduled to resume on March 4th.

The trio is facing charges of fraud, with Duri allegedly circumventing legal procedures to procure certificates for Kombo and Kasi to practice law in Zimbabwe.

