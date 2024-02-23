Coltart Throws Biti, Welshman & Tshabangu Under The Bus

Spread the love

The Mayor of Bulawayo, David Coltart has distanced himself from former MDC and PDP members who have hijacked the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

This comes after Harare Mayor, Jacob Mafume, who claims to be the CCC’s spokesperson, said Coltart was the party’s Treasurer-General.

Mafume and his allies who include Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti, purport to have revived the MDC Alliance structures elected by the 2019 Gweru Congress to run CCC.

Coltart, who was elected MDC Alliance Tresurer-General, was among the party’s former bigwigs who snubbed a recent meeting of CCC members who sought to revive the structures from the Gweru Congress.

Responding to an X user who had asked to know his position regarding the remarks made by Mafume, Coltart said he ceased being Treasurer General a long time ago. He said:

That is news to me. I ceased being Treasurer General ages ago. As I wrote in my statement recently I refuse to be drawn into any zero-sum game. The future of Zimbabwe depends on all genuine democrats finding each other and working jointly to defeat tyranny.

Commenting on Coltart’s stance, journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono said opposition political activists must resolve their differences and work together. He wrote on X:

This is why Blessed Mhlanga’s question was important and relevant to the current opposition drama,

@DavidColtart has rejected Jacob Mafume’s assertion that he is the current Treasurer-General.

This now leads to more questions that need to be asked, questions asking who else was named and yet is not part of the CCC leadership structure in the faction represented by Jacob Mafume as party spokesman.

As the man he has always been, @DavidColtart has maturely advised anyone opposed to ZANU-PF corrupt rule to not fight to kill each other.

He realises that these opposition fights have only one beneficiary, ZANU PF.

Coltart is among the majority of CCC’s elected representatives who resisted pressure to resign after former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa quit the party last month.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...