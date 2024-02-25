Madzibaba WeShanduko Embarrasses Wicknell Chivayo, Refuses To Denounce Chamisa

By Political Reporter- Madzibaba VeShanduko, whose real name is Godfrey Karembera, has made headlines by rejecting a tempting offer from businessman Wicknell Chivayo’s agent, “Victor.”

The offer came in the form of a luxurious car, contingent on Karembera denouncing his leader, Nelson Chamisa.

On Friday businessman, Wicknell Chivayo’s agent, only identified as “Victor” publicised a message saying Madzibaba WeShanduko (Godfrey Karembera) must travel to his offices to collect a car, but only after denouncing his leader, Nelson Chamisa. The temptation was huge, but Godfrey Karembera stood fort.

Instead of responding, Karembera posted pictures of himself in blue colours demonstrating his undying loyalty to his leader, Nelson Chamisa.

This is not the first time ZANU PF has done this. In October 2022,

In October 2022, Zanu PF Youth League National Deputy Political Commissar Taurai Kandishaya claimed Karembera has joined ZANU PF

“Madzibaba Weshanduko said “Commissar let’s go to my house so that we talk.” He said “madzibaba hupenyu hwakandiomera kuCCC vakuru vanodya vega (Life is difficult for me. My leaders do not care about us.) Buy me a battery for my incubator. Voting day I will do what changes my life,” said Kandishaya.

Karembera dismissed the allegation and a year later remains loyal to Chamisa.

