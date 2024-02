Bill Antonio Shines

Bill Antonio’s star continues to shine in Belgium after netting another goal for KV Mechelen.

Antonio, who started in the Mechelen first XI, the back of the net in the first half of the game against Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League.

He opened the scoring in the 31st minute after outpacing his markers and hit the back of the net.

