Boy (17) Kills Own Brother Over Dad’s Walking Stick

A 17-year-old boy from Shurugwi has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his brother over a family dispute.

The teenager from Shurugwi will rue the day he assaulted his brother over a walking stick misunderstanding after the assault allegedly turned fatal.

The court heard that on the 15th of this month at Outward Bound Farm in Shurugwi, the accused, whose name could not be disclosed due to his age, was drinking beer with his deceased brother and their 48-year-old father.

It is alleged that a misunderstanding ensued over the whereabouts of their father’s walking stick.

The court heard that it was during the misunderstanding that the accused allegedly took a glowing splint from the fire and struck his brother once on the right side of the head.

The deceased was taken to Shurugwi District Hospital where he died upon admission.

The accused was remanded in custody to the 11th of next month for continuation of trial.

ZBC News

