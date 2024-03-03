Mnangagwa Rewards Another Mugabe Coup Plotter

By Political Reporter- President Emerson Mnangagwa has extended recognition and appointed Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede, a prominent figure from the infamous coup that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe in November 2017, as the new Commander of the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

This comes after Mnangagwa fired Air Marshal Elson Moyo from the said position on Friday.

Air Vice Marshal Nzvede, who played a crucial role in the 2017 coup under the leadership of the late Mugabe coup announcer Sibusiso Moyo, is set to assume his new responsibilities from March 15, 2024.

On the day of the coup announcement, Nzvede was notably seated beside Sibusiso Moyo during the televised address.

The announcement of this high-profile appointment was made by Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, on Friday.

Rushwaya explained the presidential decision, stating, “His Excellency, President Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has, in terms of section 340 (1) (f) as read with sections 216(2) and 89 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20), retired Air Marshal Elson Moyo as Commander of the Airforce of Zimbabwe with effect from 15th March 2024.”

Continuing with the statement, he added, “Following the above retirement, His Excellency the President has, in terms of sections 216 (2), 89, and 110(2)(d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20), appointed Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede as the new Commander of the Airforce of Zimbabwe with effect from 15th March 2024.”

This move not only marks a transition in the leadership of the Airforce but also highlights the continued influence and acknowledgement of individuals who played pivotal roles during the historical events of the 2017 coup.

