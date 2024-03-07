Prince Dube Market Value Revealed

Azam FC have disclosed Warriors striker Prince Dube’s market value after the forward through his agents wrote a request to be released by the club.

The lethal striker wants out of Azam FC and the club has confirmed that they have received a contract termination letter.

Dube who wants a new challenge, is still contracted to the Azam FC until 2026.

The club’s Head of Information and Communication Thabiti Zakaria on Monday said the management has already responded in due course, indicating a decision had been made to keep Dube till the end of his contract in 2026.

Meanwhile, the club has said they will only release Dube if they are reimbursed US$300 000 which they value the Zimbabwean at.

ZBC News

