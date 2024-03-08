DeMbare, Bosso Clash

THE Premier Soccer League is taking a proactive approach in ensuring a disturbance-free encounter between giants Highlanders and Dynamos after holding an all-stakeholders consultative meeting in Bulawayo this Wednesday.

The Highlanders – Dynamos encounter set for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday headlines PSL match day one.

The last match between the country’s two flagship teams, Highlanders and Dynamos was abandoned in the first half due to crowd trouble at Barbourfields stadium.

With the giants set to clash in a 2024 Premier Soccer League season opener at the same venue on Sunday, the PSL convened a consultative meeting ahead of the big clash.

“As PSL we are ready for the big game hence we took a step to gather views from all our stakeholders as we prepare for the game. we are happy stakeholders have managed to propose and table some solutions which will help us stage a game free of violence and hooliganism. We want the match to end well,” said the Marketing and ICT Manager for PSL, Rodwell Thabe.

The two clubs have promised a competitive and memorable tie defined by fair play.

Highlanders security officer, Opha Mpofu said, “Njenge Highlanders siyabamema abalandeli bethu ukuthi abaze ngobunengi . abafana balolongile njalo bafuna ukubanika ukudla kwamehlo kodwa sithi phansi ngodlame.”

Vice Chair for Dynamos National Supporters Association, Walter Taranhike said, “Our match with leHighlanders is similar to other matches and this fixture has no impact. Wichever team wins, the one ehich loses can recover. So, let’s play in peace and we also urge our fans to come in their numbers.”

Meanwhile, Highlanders have announced the gate charges for the big match with the cheapest ticket going for US$5.

