Dynamos Star Out Of Action Due To Injury

Dynamos defender Elvis Moyo will miss the first half of the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The 30-year-old sustained a hamstring injury which also saw him missing the Castle Challenge Cup final against Ngezi Platinum Stars last month.

The injury is a long-term one and will keep the player on the sidelines for months.

The club has now decided to drop Moyo from the squad and won’t register him in the first half of the season.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will start their 2024 league campaign on Sunday against rivals Highlanders.

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Soccer 24 News

