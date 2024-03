Antony Joshua Pounces Rival Into Submission

British boxer, Anthony Joshua (AJ) brutally knocked out Francis Ngannou in the second round of their huge heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia.

AJ dominated the fight from the off, knocking Ngannou down twice in the opening rounds before finishing him off in emphatic fashion.

He will now be eyeing a potential shot at becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

ZBC News

