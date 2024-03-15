DeMbare Wary Of Hwange Threat

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe believes his charges will bounce back from last week’s defeat to rivals Highlanders at Babourfields, when they face Hwange at the same venue tomorrow.

The youthful coach’s experiment of starting arguably the biggest match of the Premier Soccer League with five recruits —Nomore Chinyerere, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Temptation Chiwunga, Valentine Kadonzvo and Alexander Mandinyenya backfired, as Bosso deservedly won the game.

Highlanders won the game 2-1 courtesy of goals on either side of the half time break from Melikhaya Ncube and Achiford Faira, while Mandinyenya got Dynamos’ consolation.

Mangombe however believes his troops, who trained at Rufaro Stadium yesterday ahead of the trip to Bulawayo, will correct their mistakes from the defeat to Bosso and collect maximum points against a tricky Hwange.

“We need to start collecting maximum points and looking at our opponent, they collected maximum against Yadah, they will want to maintain that fine run,” said Mangombe.

“Hwange is always a tricky side, we have been working on how they play and exploring ways on how we are going to maneuver especially in the attacking third and pull a setback on them.

“They also have what it takes and the experience on their squad so we need to be prepared for this game and with what we have been doing,” he added.

DeMbare welcomed back to training midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa, who missed the Highlanders game.

