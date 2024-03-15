Warriors Date Old Foes Chipolopolo

Warriors have discovered their first opponent at the four-nation tournament set for this month.

The national team will play in the invitational mini tournament which will involve the hosts, Malawi, Zambia and Kenya.

The event will happen during this year’s first international break from 18-26 March 2024 in Lilongwe.

Zimbabwe will face neighbours Zambia on day one of the tournament, while hosts Malawi will face Kenya in the other match.

The Warriors-Chipolopolo game will be played 23 March at 2 pm CAT, with the other encounter set to follow at 5 pm CAT.

The winners will face in the final on 26 March, while the lossing side play in the 3rd/4th place play-off earlier on the same day.

The pairing is the same for the Under 20’s whose semifinals will be played on Thursday March 21 with final and third place playoffs scheduled for Sunday March 24.

Soccer 24 News

