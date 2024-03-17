Names Of Beitbridge Horror Crash Victims Out

By Staff Reporter-The authorities have disclosed the identities of those who tragically lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision involving two buses in Beitbridge early Saturday morning.

The incident, triggered by a vehicle belonging to Ferets, a notorious group infamous for its terror activities, in pursuit of one of the buses, has left a somber mark on the community.

Paul Nyathi, the police spokesperson, confirmed that nine individuals perished, while 39 sustained injuries.

Among the injured, nine were transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital, 12 were admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital, and 18 were treated and subsequently discharged.

Of the fatalities, seven met their demise instantly, while two succumbed to their injuries after being admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital.

The identities of the deceased have been disclosed by their respective next of kin, as follows:

Taurai Muketiwa, a male adult employed as an assistant driver by Blue Circle Bus Company. Mudarikwa Netsai (40), a female adult from Chegutu. Rangarirai Mbizvo (43), a female adult from Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge. Miriam Majengu, a female adult from Macheke. Clever Chikare, a male adult from Phase 2 Damafalls, Harare.

Police said efforts were underway to ascertain the identities of the remaining four victims, pending confirmation from their next of kin.

