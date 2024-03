Nelson Chamisa Vows To Take On Zanu PF To The End

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

The march is on!

In Njube, Bulawayo as we converse with citizens on the national question.

We face an existential crisis in our country- the economy is in a tailspin, hospitals are not working, with millions food insecure.

Zanupf has failed to resolve the crisis facing our nation and we have the duty to fight for a democratic society.

Thank you Njube for embracing us.

