Unrepentant Henrietta Rushwaya Arrested Again

Zimbabwe Miners Federations (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Dubai-based investors of US$1.5 million.

Prone to scandals involving huge sums of money, Rushwaya is accused of attempting to sell three mines she does not own.

They include one said to be owned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Rushwaya is alleged to have travelled to Dubai in the company of nearly two dozen business associates in a push to persuade the investors to purchase the three mines.

Each mine was priced at US$1 million.

The mine allegedly owned by Mnangagwa was sold for US$1 million and US$500,000 was allegedly paid as a deposit for the second mine, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Rushwaya narrowly escaped jail November last year after she was ordered to pay a fine of US$5 000 following her conviction for attempting to smuggle 6kgs of gold to Dubai through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The controversial former ZIFA boss is set to appear in court this Wednesday morning.

