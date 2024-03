Eddie Cross Drops A Bombshell, Says Chamisa Is Weak

By Political Reporter- Former MDC senior member Eddie Cross has said Nelson Chamisa is a weak politician and should not have resigned from the CCC.

In a video interview with Blessed Mhlanga, which went viral, Cross said Chamisa should have held a congress and dealt with Sengezo Tshabangu.

I am gonna factcheck Eddie here. The 2006 congress was not at National Sports Stadium, it was at City Sports. Yes pple came but not 23 000 pple. In fact we didn't have enough delegates and I remember hiring combis to go UZ and pick up students to make up the numbers. I was a… pic.twitter.com/okiI8orcBW — Freeman (@freemanchari) March 23, 2024

