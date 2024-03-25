Climate Change: What Is Plastic Pollution?

Dear Young People

Globally we’re facing a plastic pollution crisis at a scale we have never seen.

But the impacts of this crisis are not felt equally. From the “production” to the “disposal” of plastic, *the most vulnerable communities often experience the worst effects of pollution { Africa is concentrated with these vulnerable communities }

As Young People we can ensure a plastic free environment by advocating for sustainable policies from grassroots levels that will provide consistent removal of plastic waste from our hotspot areas.

As young people we can also indulge into developing skills in green industries, starting or joining green business aimed at turning the tide of plastic pollution into a lucrative enterprise. Most important, we must be willing TO PARTICIPATE in the implementation of strategies to combat plastic pollution, not forgetting that WE ARE AT THE CENTER OF VULNERABILITY!

Please be Responsible

