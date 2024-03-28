45 ZCC Worshippers Die In Limpopo Bus Crash

Spread the love

South Africa- At least 45 lives have been reported dead in Limpopo after their bus lost control, plunged off a bridge, and caught fire on the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken.

The pilgrims were travelling to St Engenas ZCC for the Easter conference.

The injured, an eight-year-old girl, has been airlifted to hospital.

The pilgrims were travelling from Gaborone, Botswana, to Moria outside Polokwane.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga went to the crash site and expressed her sadness on the bus crash.

“A bus that was pulling a trailer went over the bridge down into the rocky river and it had about 45 occupants only one eight-year-old girl survived she was transported to the hospital a lady was airlifted and could not make it these were the people that were travelling from Gaborone Botswana to the church Moria.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...