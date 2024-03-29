Wicknell Gives Jones Musara Latest Samsung for Kurakasha Purposes

ZimEye
I can’t believe Zimbabwean men right now. Like their masculinity continues to take a nose dive. They are receiving all these gifts because they support ZANU PF. But they don’t realize they are MEN who should be providing in a fully functional economy. Providing for their… https://t.co/FpYy4mbNFN— Jess Geraldine (@VaChivi_) March 29, 2024
