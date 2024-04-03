FC Platinum Break Herentals Jinx

FORMER Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum edged bogey side Herentals 1-nil at Rufaro Stadium this Monday to maintain top spot on the Premier Soccer League log standings.

The Platinum miners lost both league matches to Herentals last season and the Norman Mapeza-coached side was determined to right the wrongs.

A second-half goal from midfielder Brian Banda was the difference between the two sides.

“We are very happy with the win, it was a difficult match but we held on, we started well but did not trouble their goal line that much but we managed to rectify that and got the win,” said Mapeza.

His opposite number Celestino Benza was pleased to challenge a big side.

“We are improving as a side and if we continue with this play I am sure we can find the back of the net and start winning matches,” said Benza.

In other matches, Dynamos secured their first win of the season after edging Bikita Minerals 1-nil at Sakubva, while Highlanders continue with the momentum after beating TelOne 2-nil.

Defending champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars managed their first win of the season as well after edging Manica Diamonds 1-nil at Baobab Stadium, while Simba Bhora beat Hwange 2-nil at Wadzanayi Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs thumped Yadah 3-1 to conclude match day four.

FC Platinum remain on top of the log with 10 points from four matches followed by Highlanders, who have the same record but are only separated by goal difference, while Bulawayo Chiefs and Simba Bhora with seven points each conclude the top four positions.

Last year’s runners-up, Manica Diamonds anchor the log with a single point, while Herentals also with a single point are second from the bottom.

Yadah have two points and lie third from the bottom and Arenel Movers are on 15th with three points.

ZBC News

