DeMbare Announce Rufaro Stadium Gate Charges

Spread the love

Dynamos have announced the gate charges for their first home game at Rufaro Stadium in five years.

The Glamour Boys will host Bulawayo Chiefs at the Mbare venue in the matchday three encounter on Sunday. Kick off is at 3 pm CAT.

The minimum ticket has been set at $3 for the rest of ground, while the VIP is going for $5.

The VVIP section has been pegged at $10 per ticket.

Meanwhile, this will be the second game for Dembare at Rufaro Stadium since the venue was approved, after they played away against Yadah last week.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...