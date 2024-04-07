Chitiyo Finds New Home

Ronald Chitiyo has joined Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets.

The winger has signed a three-year-contract contract with the defending champions after spending three weeks on trial.

He reunites with head coach Kalisto Pasuwa after working together at Dynamos FC and the Zimbabwe national team.

Speaking after signing the match, Chitiyo said: “I am very happy to join one of the biggest teams in Malawi.

With my experience, I want to lead these youngsters because I saw that [FCB Nyasa] Big Bullets have many youngsters, so with my experience, I will try by all means to help them. Malawian football is now more competitive than before and the intensity here is high and I am very happy to join this league.

“[On the other hand] it’s a challenge to me because Bullets have been winning before and for me to be part of them it means they should keep on winning.

To be playing football outside your country is like an achievement because it’s not easy for people to accept you when you are coming from another country.”

Zimbabwean player Colin Mujuru also joined the club this week.

Soccer 24 News

