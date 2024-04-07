Mbare Reacts To New Monetary Policy Measures

Spread the love

By Jane Mlambo| Mbare market has embraced the new monetary measures announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu with the local Bond note now trading at par with the yet to be released ZiG currency.

At Mbare farmers market, most traders were exchanging US$1 for ZWL$13 000 while some were still accepting ZWL$10 000.

Previously US$1 was being exchanged with ZWL$6000 but following the announcement by the new Governor, Mbare traders woke up with a new rate which is likely to be adopted by the rest of the country.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...