Is Mutsvangwa Insinuating That Just Like ZiG, Mnangagwa Will In No Time Fall

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF Spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa told the media that his boss President Emmerson Mnangagwa had assumed a new name following the introduction of a new currency by Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu.

In his press statement, Mutsvangwa remarked, “Cde Mnangagwa’s new name will be Mr Strong ZiG, he will do everything possible as head of the state so that ZiG remains strong in support of the RBZ Governor.”

With the fate of the ZiG currency uncertain and independent economists openly predicting its failure, Mutsvangwa’s rhetorical question raises eyebrows: Is he insinuating that President Mnangagwa is destined for a similar fate of failure?