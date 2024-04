Mutsvangwa Officially Announces Mnangagwa’s Presidency Will Be As Strong As The Collapsing ZiG Currency

Spread the love

By Political Reporter-Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mnangagwa says President Emerson Mnangagwa is now called Mr Zig Mnangagwa, as a sign of supporting the useless new currency Harare Launched last week.

Ko kana 'Strong Zig' yave weak, anenge ave kunzi ani? — Mr P.C (@MrPc20) April 15, 2024

” To demonstrate the strength of ZIG, President Mnangagwa has changed his name to “Emmerson Mr. Strong Zig Mnangagwa,” says Mutsvangwa at a press conference Monday.