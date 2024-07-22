Scramble For Pomona City Stands, As WestProp Concludes Roadworks

By Business Reporter- The last batch of stands at Pomona City is selling fast ahead of the introduction of the novel leasehold scheme to be launched next year.

WestProp chief sales and marketing officer Ms Marilyn Mosha, who interfaces with buyers at the estate, is happy with the sales and progress on the construction of asphalt roads at Pomona City that will soon pave the way for close to 600 stand owners to start erecting their homes in the live, work, shop and play themed estate.

“The site is taking shape. The road works are progressing well. We now have less than 120 stands remaining,” she said.

WestProp Holdings is currently running a winter warmer promotion to promote sales and allow people to own a home in one of Harare’s prime spots.

The promotion was launched at the beginning of July and will end at the end of August.

Ms Mosha attributed the surge in sales to the roadworks currently underway and the winter warmer offer.

She said the customer-centric Real Estate Company responded to customer demands for flexible payment terms, that include a five-year payment period.

“The five year mortgage payment plan has eased payments and attracted more customers. We are customer centric. We respond to customer demands. The winter promotion was as well a response to customers,” she said.

Ms Mosha revealed that after the current phase is sold out – the next property sales will be “finished homes” on a leasehold scheme.

“The land on which the properties sit on would be on long term leasehold. It is a scheme where one has title to the improvement on the land but leases the land,” she said.

WestProp Holdings CEO Mr Ken Sharpe weighed in, saying the discount offer “was to promote homeownership and acknowledge the massive support by customers”.

He described the scheme as “disruptive, futuristic, innovative and unique.”

Mr Sharpe said in line with the company’s quest for quality – a decision was made to abandon the chip and spray road construction which would have cost US$500 000 and instead opted for the asphalt at a cost of US$2 million.

“We looked at the longevity and ambience of the roads. This is in line with our strategy to under-promise and over deliver bringing our customers world class high quality developments that are affordable. We cut no corners and will not compromise on quality because we are a developer of the future with 2050 and beyond as our goal,” he said.

The leasehold model makes the acquisition of property much cheaper as it removes the bulk cost of the land. The property owner only acquires the building and leases the land from the developer.

“One of the unique features of the Pomona City phase 2 and 3 is the introduction of the leasehold model a completely new feature in Zimbabwe but very common in developed economies,” he said.

Many people have been failing to build their properties after spending much of their investment in purchasing the land.

The new scheme is a reversal of the norm, which now allows prospective homeowners to spend on the structure and lease the land on which their house is built at very concessionary rates.

Dubbed a city within a city because of its attributes that bring all urban aspects of life, work, shop, and play into one community, Pomona City is set to be a major prototype development that will be copied and replicated by other developers.

World-renowned architects were engaged in working on the master plan and building structures, making the development a fusion of cultures and very cosmopolitan.

