Heal Zimbabwe Expresses Concern Over Zanu-PF’s Proposed Control of Food Aid Distribution

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Heal Zimbabwe Trust has expressed deep concern over recent remarks made by Zanu-PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, regarding the ruling party’s intention to take charge of food aid distribution in the country.

During a press conference held in Harare, Mutsvangwa announced the ruling party’s plan to assume control of food aid distribution amidst the nation’s ongoing battle with food insecurity.

This announcement has raised alarm bells for Heal Zimbabwe Trust, which has documented numerous cases of partisan food distribution, where aid has been allegedly used as a political tool against members of opposition political parties.

In response to such cases, Heal Zimbabwe

“The statement by Mr Mutsvangwa not only undermines the democratic fabric of our country but lays bare the conflation of the state and the ruling party which has violated the fundamental rights of individuals and communities to receive aid without discrimination,” Heal Zimbabwe said.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust asserted that such actions not only undermine the democratic fabric of the nation but also violate the fundamental rights of individuals and communities to receive aid without discrimination.

Citing international standards, including the United Nations Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights’ General Comment 12 and the Food Assistance Convention of 2012, Heal Zimbabwe Trust emphasized the importance of providing aid solely based on the needs of vulnerable populations without discrimination.

With an estimated 3.5 million Zimbabweans facing acute food insecurity and in urgent need of assistance, Heal Zimbabwe Trust called upon the government to ensure that food aid distribution is carried out transparently and impartially through the Department of Social Welfare, in collaboration with local traditional and elected leadership.

The organization urged the Department of Social Welfare to implement mechanisms to prevent the abuse and politicization of aid.

Furthermore, Heal Zimbabwe Trust called upon the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to actively monitor and prevent corruption and abuse of government aid.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust called on civil society organizations and developmental partners to vigilantly monitor and hold all stakeholders accountable in efforts to alleviate poverty and food insecurity, particularly in the face of the devastating effects of the El Nino-induced drought.