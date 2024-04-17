Zim Mbinga Abducted & Killed In SA

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter- Zimbabwean businessman Evans Katumba, who was abducted in Durban, South Africa, on March 22, has been found dead.

A local online news portal reports that South African police believe Katumba, who was in his mid-30s, was killed on March 24, soon after his family paid R1.5 million ransom in a bid to secure his release.

His body was found last week in a field in Hammarsdale, a township 50 kilometres west of Durban.

A relative who asked not to be named told ZimLive on Tuesday that the police confirmed that the body was that of Katumba after DNA tests were conducted on the remains. Said the relative:

It’s him, police have confirmed to the family. They think he was shot on the same day we handed over the ransom money.

The family suspects Katumba knew his captors, and that could have been the reason why he was killed even after they paid R1.5 million of the R2.5 million ransom the kidnappers initially demanded.

Katumba is said to have arrived in South Africa over 16 years ago and initially worked as a truck driver for various companies in Durban.

He also worked as a petrol attendant before he set up his own fuel trading company in 2018.

Katumba was described by friends as “a nice guy” and “very humble” and was nicknamed Vardy for his goal-scoring prowess in social football much like the Leicester City Football Club striker, Jamie Vardy.

He ran a thriving diesel brokerage business and had recently purchased Yugo, one of Durban’s top nightclubs.

Katumba is said to have bought luxury vehicles including a R3.5 million Mercedes G63, a Ferrari and a sprawling mansion in Durban’s Yellowwood Park neighbourhood.

His friends believe that his decision to take over Yugo nightclub in February brought him unwelcome attention. The nightclub, now renamed Sky Premium Club, had only opened for one week when he was abducted.

It is alleged that Katumba was preparing to go to the nightclub on March 22 when he received a call at around 8 PM.

The family believes that the caller, who wanted a meeting, is someone whom Katumba knew.

He left home driving his brand new VW Amarok and picked up an artist who was due to perform at the nightclub that night before heading out to meet the mystery caller. Said a friend:

When they got to the place where this meeting was supposed to take place they were met by people armed with AK47s. They took him and the Amarok which was yet to be installed with a tracker.

The artist who was travelling with Katumba was left at the scene.

His abductors made contact with his family two days later on March 24. They warned the family not to cooperate with the police and then demanded R2.5 million in cash. They promised to release Katumba within an hour after the ransom payment.

Katumba’s friends and his family raised R1.5 million which was dropped at an open field on the outskirts of Ballito, as instructed by the kidnappers.

However, after the cash drop, the family never heard from the kidnappers again.

South African police informed the family they believe Katumba was shot dead on the same day the money was paid.