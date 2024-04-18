44 Year Old Zimbabwe Needs Its People

By Dr Masimba Mavaza

This year, we will celebrate the 44th anniversary of Zimbabwean independence. This day represents not only the creation of a new nation but also the foundation of a new life—one founded on the principles of freedom, self-government, and equality. We have always heard speeches to inspire new vigor for our founding principles. Looking at who and what we were will help us remember who and what we ought to be.

What we were before independence should be considered as nothing less than a question of freedom or slavery. We must never indulge in “illusions of hope,” passively waiting “to be betrayed with a kiss,” and falling prey to the siren songs of the West meant to divide us. We should remind ourselves of the lengths we have gone to plead our case against sanctions to the British and the West. We have petitioned; we have remonstrated; we have supplicated; we have prostrated ourselves before the throne, and have implored its interposition to arrest the tyrannical hands of the sanctions and their imposers. Our petitions have been slighted; our remonstrances have produced additional violence and insult; our supplications have been disregarded; and we have been spurned, with contempt, from the foot of the throne.

This Independence Day, we call to action—a call that would galvanize us as a nation into declaring true independence from Great Britain. Economic independence to declare our wealth as ours and must be enjoyed by us alone.

In vain, after these things, may we indulge the fond hope of peace and reconciliation. There is no longer any room for hope. If we wish to be free, if we mean to preserve inviolate those inestimable privileges for which we have been so long contending, if we mean not basely to abandon the noble struggle in which we have been so long engaged, and which we have pledged ourselves never to abandon until the glorious object of our contest shall be obtained—we must fight the sanctions and the spirit of division.

It is in vain, sir, to extenuate the matter. Gentlemen may cry, “Peace, Peace,” but there is no peace when our people are dying of hunger yet we have the resources. Sanctions do not allow us to sell our resources. The war against sanctions must actually begin now. The next winds that sweep from the West must bring to our ears the noise of victory. Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Independence Day commemoration is a glorious and auspicious occasion for all of us. It’s not only a day to blow festivity in the air. It is a matter of delight as well as pride for us to see how everyone—children, youth, and the elderly, in cities and villages, everywhere in Zimbabwe—is happy to see this day come.

Independence Day celebrations also remind me of my childhood days. We could not contain our excitement about participating in the Independence Day celebrations in our village school. When the Zimbabwean Flag was hoisted, we felt an electrifying energy pass through us. With our hearts full of patriotic pride, we saluted the national flag and sang the national anthem. At that time, it was “Ishe Komborerai Africa.” The patriotic songs were sung, which kept playing in our minds for many days.

When we grow up, we may not remain as expressive of our joy as children are, but I am sure that the intensity of the patriotic feeling associated with the celebration of national festivals is not diminished at all. Independence Day reminds us that we are not merely individuals, but we are part of a great community of people. It happens to be the biggest and the greatest community of its kind.

What we celebrate on Independence Day is the fact that we are part of a great democracy. Each of us has many identities—apart from caste, creed, language, and region, we are also identified with our families and professions—but there is one identity that is above all. That is our identity as citizens of Zimbabwe. We are Zimbabweans regardless of our political affiliation. Each one of us is an equal citizen; each one of us has an equal opportunity, equal rights, and equal duties, in this land.

But long years of colonial rule wiped out our ubuntu.

What is special about our freedom struggle is not only the fact that its objective was achieved, but also how it was fought. Under the leadership of Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Leopold Takawira, Herbert Chitepo, and a galaxy of extraordinary visionary leaders, like ED Mnangagwa, our national movement was animated by

a unique set of ideals. Mugabe, Mnangagwa, and others rekindled the soul of Zimbabwe and helped the nation rediscover its civilizational values.

On this Independence Day, let’s join our fellow citizens in paying grateful tribute to the known and unknown freedom fighters whose sacrifices have made it possible for Zimbabwe to regain its rightful place in the comity of nations. Great women freedom fighters like Mai Mutsvangwa, Ophar Muchinguri Kashiri, Victoria Makoni, the forgotten hero, and many more ladies of valor laid down their lives for the glory of Zimbabwe. Indeed some died in the process, and some are still leading us today, and we owe them our lives.

These ladies, like Joyce Mujuru and many more, set inspiring ideals for all future generations of women, to serve the nation and society with self-confidence. Today, women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country, and are enhancing the nation’s pride. Today our women have made their special place in many fields in which their participation was unimaginable a few decades ago.

We must note that ED has made the economic empowerment of women and given it special focus in our country. Economic empowerment strengthens the position of women in the family and society. ZANU PF urges all fellow citizens to give priority to women’s empowerment. We would like to see our sisters and daughters overcoming challenges with courage and moving ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle. Today is the day which grants us the occasion to reconnect with our history. It is also an occasion to assess our present and reflect about our way forward. Looking at the present, we see that Zimbabwe has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage, but it has also enhanced its standing in the international order.

This is the day which defined us, and we must never take it for granted. It is our independence day. As we celebrate today, let us unite as one and indeed we will overcome. Zimbabwe is the only country we can call ours in the whole world.

