Mai Titi Issues Death Threat On Ketty Masomere

Spread the love

The ZANU socialite Mai Titi has issued a death threat on her estranged colleague Ketty Masomere while complaining over how she has been issued with a deportation order upon arrival at Gatwick Airport, London.

The following is Masomere’s response over the matter.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...