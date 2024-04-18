Hwange Village Head’s Wife Sentenced to 15 Years for Assaulting Mentally Challenged Neighbour

In a landmark case, Sitheni Masina, the wife of Jambezi village head in Hwange District, has been convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of aggravated indecent assault against her 28-year-old mentally challenged neighbor. The conviction followed a contentious trial where Masina, residing at Hail Ndlovu’s homestead BH126 in Victoria Falls, faced two counts of the crime.

Presided over by Hwange Regional Magistrate Mr. Mark Dzira, the trial saw intense legal battles, with Masina denying the allegations. The prosecution, led by Mrs. Charline Gorerino, successfully countered the defense’s early attempts to exclude the victim’s testimony based on his mental incapacity. Gorerino argued that the victim’s evidence was indispensable for sexual assault cases, stressing the importance of the court’s discretion in evaluating his testimony.

This decision underscores the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rights of the most vulnerable in society, reinforcing the notion that mental disability should not bar justice. The case is a significant step in addressing sexual crimes against individuals with disabilities, highlighting the legal system’s role in protecting these rights.- state media

