Luis Enrique Punishes Barcelona

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Paris Saint-Germain pulled off a remarkable turnaround in Catalonia, with Kylian Mbappe stealing the spotlight by scoring twice to help his team secure a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Trailing by a goal from the first leg, PSG faced a daunting task after Raphinha put Barcelona ahead.

However, the game’s dynamics shifted dramatically when Ronald Araujo was shown a red card for a professional foul.

This turning point allowed PSG to capitalize, with goals from Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, and Mbappe securing a 4-1 victory on the night and a 6-4 aggregate win.

Barcelona had initially taken the lead and established a two-goal advantage in the tie in the 12th minute through excellent play from Lamine Yamal.

However, PSG’s resilience and Mbappe’s brilliance ultimately proved too much for the Catalan giants to handle.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...