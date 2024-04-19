Miner Loses 19 Teeth In Machete Attack

Detailed Court Report: Grave Allegations of Violence Surface in Fort Rixon Assault Case.

Two alleged illegal miners, Sibanengi Ncube, 21, and Julius Maromo, 40, have been remanded in custody following their appearance in Bulawayo’s regional court, where they faced serious charges of attempted murder. The accusations stem from a brutal incident involving local mine owner Listen Rusimba in the small community of Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South Province.

The court proceedings unveiled a horrifying account of the alleged attack. Rusimba, who was gravely injured in the ordeal, appeared before the magistrate, Dambudzo Malunga, using crutches. He narrated that Ncube and Maromo, who are known in the area for their illicit mining activities and sideline business of selling game meat, assaulted him savagely. The incident, he claims, resulted in the amputation of his leg and the loss of 19 teeth.

According to Rusimba, the conflict began over a trivial sum of money — just US$10 worth of game meat bought on credit. This seemingly minor transaction spiraled into a catastrophic event a few days later when he encountered the accused at a local shop. Rusimba alleged that after he questioned them about deceitfully obtaining money left by his son, they dragged him outside, subjected him to a brutal beating, and then gruesomely chopped off his leg with a machete.

Rusimba’s testimony included further harrowing details, stating that in a desperate attempt to fend off his attackers, he fired a shot into the air, which only escalated the violence. He described being struck on the head with a knobkerrie, resulting in long-term health complications such as depression and a stomach tumor. As he lay incapacitated, Rusimba claimed, the attackers not only continued their physical assault but also unleashed dogs on him, adding to his severe injuries.

Maromo’s defense painted a contrasting picture, suggesting that it was Rusimba who instigated the altercation by insulting him, leading to an argument that got out of hand. Maromo claimed his innocence, stating he was unable to identify any assailants other than asserting that he and Ncube were unfairly accused.

This brutal incident has not only left Rusimba with deep physical scars but has also had a profound impact on his family and livelihood. His children have reportedly fled their home out of fear for their safety, and the local community is described as living in fear of further violence, reluctant to interact or support Rusimba due to fear of retaliation by the accused.

The case has brought to light not only the personal tragedy of Rusimba but also the broader issues of lawlessness associated with illegal mining operations in the region. The court has adjourned until April 22, with the community eagerly awaiting further developments in this distressing case.-state media

