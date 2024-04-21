Red Bull Campus Cricket returns in 2024 with a host of matches in 24 cities across India

Cricket can be called one of the most popular sports in India. Residents of the country actively follow cricket stars and are even interested in their diet, trying to be like their idols.

Red Bull Campus Cricket is an exciting competition that brings together the best university cricketers from across India. Returning in 2024 in 24 cities across the country, this sporting platform gives young talent the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete at a high level. In addition, Red Bull Campus Cricket promotes cricket in the university environment, supporting and inspiring the future generation of athletes.

RBCC returns

Red Bull Campus Cricket was launched in 2012 and has since become popular with student cricketers around the world. The tournament takes place in several stages, with open qualifying tournaments held locally first before the winners from different countries come together for the international finals.

What makes Red Bull Campus Cricket unique is that it gives young cricketers a chance to prove themselves on the international stage. Talented players get the opportunity to play against teams from different countries, showcase their skills, and attract the attention of professional clubs and coaches.

Rajasthan Royals franchise is actively involved in the tournament, supporting and training young players. Many participants of Red Bull Campus Cricket later become part of Indian Premier League clubs and other major leagues around the world. After all, despite the disqualification scandals, the top cricket leagues remain highly desirable for young players.

Red Bull Campus Cricket also promotes cricket in underdeveloped countries, where young players often lack opportunities to make it to the world stage. The tournament encourages students to participate in the sport, develop their skills, and dream of greater achievements in cricket.

Each year the tournament attracts thousands of university teams from around the world, from which the top 24 winning teams are sent to the regional rounds. This year’s regional rounds will be held in 8 different locations where teams will compete for the right to advance to the Pre-nationals.

Pre-nationals is the last round before the National Finals, where the winning team from the regional rounds will compete in four cities. The top four teams will then progress to the National Finals, which will be held at the end of May and will determine the winner of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2024.

This year there will also be a women’s category of the tournament where teams will compete in 4 cities in India. The winners of the city qualifiers will meet in preliminary qualifying matches to determine the top two teams that will take part in the national final.

Rich legacy

Red Bull Campus Cricket is a tournament with a rich history, providing a unique platform for youngsters to prove themselves and showcase their talent in international cricket. Many famous players like KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Niroshan Dickwella, and Chirag Suri started their careers in this tournament.

For instance, KL Rahul, who is now a star in Indian cricket, showcased his talent and skills at Red Bull Campus Cricket by becoming the top scorer of the competition in 2013. He recognizes the tournament’s role in his development and success as an athlete.

Also, many other young players like Ruthuraj Gaikwad, Shahrukh Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anukul Roy, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, and Manan Vohra have used the Red Bull Campus Cricket platform to hone their skills and breakthrough in the cricketing world.

The Red Bull Campus Cricket tournament continues to delight cricket fans around the world with exciting matches and the opportunity to see the young talents who will be the future stars of cricket. It is through such initiatives that youngsters have the opportunity to prove themselves and achieve international recognition.

