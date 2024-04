Mnangagwa Calls Urgent Politburo Meeting Without Disclosing The Agenda

Zanu PF leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for an extra-ordinary politburo meeting announced today and set for 2pm.

With the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) set to kick off tomorrow, government business will likely grind to a halt to allow the business jamboree to conclude in Bulawayo.

Mutsvangwa who flighted the advert did not share the agenda.

