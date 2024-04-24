Arrest Of ‘Bogus’ CIO Operative Opens Can Of Worms At Chitungwiza Magistrates Court

By A Correspondent| A bogus Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative Elliot Mubi Nengomasha was arrested on Monday 23 April 2024 and released by the Chitungwiza Magistrate Courts a few hours later under very unclear and dubious circumstances.

He had been arrested for assault causing grievous bodily harm to one Tom Taurai as reported earlier by ZimEye.

It is alleged that Elliot hit Tom with an iron bar causing severe head injuries leading to his arrest.

Tom was in the process of allegedly developing his residential stand when he was attacked.

Reports from eye witnesses are that Nengomasha is allegedly involved in rape and robbery cases that have taken place in Seke District in recent months.

In one of the cases, Nengomasha together with three other men robbed a family in Vera village.

The four used a brown butted pistol of unknown make and size to threaten their victims before raping three women.

A relative to one of the victims, Mrs Zulu was able to physically identify Nengomasha as he was the one who hit her with the butt of the pistol.

Zulu also physically identified the pistol when Nengomasha was summoned by Dema police.

When contacted for comment by ZimEye, Zulu accused police officers at Dema police station, especially one Inspector Nyameni of refusing to open a docket against Nengomasha.

Zulu has since left the area and is residing in Gokwe while her daughter has also fled to South Africa after receiving death threats from Nengomasha.

Shockingly, when Nengomasha was arrested, the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court rushed to release him even though some of his accomplices were still at large.

Residents who spoke on conditions of anonymity expressed fear at the prospect of Mubi’s return as he has been leading a terror group in the area.

In a more recent case, Mubi is alleged to have pointed a gun at Never Saidi and forcibly stopped him from developing his residential stand.

Saidi who has since fled from the area in fear reported the case under RRB No. 5926796 and CR No. 145/04/24 and investigations are still underway.

Ironically, Nengomasha aka Mubi is allegedly the power behind the recently arrested Kenneth Kuora who was also released on bail on the same day as Nengomasha.

The two allegedly move and commit crimes together.

On Saturday 21 April 2024, Kenneth Kuora was arrested by Dema police after severely assaulting Manyame Rural District Council inspector Tapiwa Souta who was inspecting a building under construction in Murisa Rural Service Centre Seke.

This was in a clear violation of his bail conditions in a previous case where he was arrested on charges of selling state land.

This publication is in possession of documents about this case.

In another case of malicious damage to property, Kuora teamed up with Nengomasha and demolished a two roomed house belonging to one Shonhayi.

Shonhayi reported Kuora and his three accomplices namely one Mafefe, Tafirenyika and another to Dema police and a docket with CR number 34/07/23 was opened.



The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and police are on record complaining that the courts are letting them down, especially after putting a lot of effort into apprehending criminals only to see them laughing at them the next day walking scot free only to be involved in another spate of criminal activities.

Seke residents are reportedly planning to stage a demonstration at the magistrates’ courts against the continuous arrest and release of Elliot Mubi, Kenneth Kuora, and their accomplices.

