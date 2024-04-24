Mnangagwa, CCC Connive To Postpone 2028 Elections?

By A Correspondent

In a recent Daily News report, it is claimed that ZANU-PF and CCC leaders, including Interim President Welshman Ncube, are cooperating to postpone the 2028 elections.

ZANU spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa mentioned that the CCC has proposed a consensus-based government, focusing on national development over elections.

Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s firm denial of any desire to extend his rule beyond 2028, the report suggests otherwise, hinting at a possible bid to prolong his tenure through alternative means.

A significant portion of Zimbabweans opposes ZANU, and any perception of constitutional manipulation to favor the ruling elite and a compromised opposition is likely to face public disapproval.

The success of these alleged ZANU and ‘controlled’ opposition strategies remains uncertain, but it’s evident that many Zimbabweans will view such maneuvers unfavorably.

