Opposition Enraged By Zanu PF Involvement In South African Elections

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A South African opposition party African Transformation Movement (ATM) has written to the Independent Electoral Commission condemning the involvement of Zanu PF in observing the South African elections slated for 29 May.

In a letter, ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said Zimbabwe has a documented history of electoral malpractice and voter fraud in recent years.

“We strongly condemn the notion of Zanu PF being allowed to observe our elections due to several significant reasons. Firstly, Zimbabwe has a well documented history of electoral malpractice and voter fraud in recent years, which seriously undermines the credibility of any electoral process they are involved in. Allowing Zanu PF to observe our elections risk tarnishing the legitimacy and credibility of our own electoral processes,” said Zungula.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...