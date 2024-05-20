Caps, DeMbare Share Spoils

Spread the love

CAPS United and Dynamos played a 1-1 draw in a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 12 encounter played on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys led in the game after opening the scoring through Kevin Moyo before Ralph Kawondera secured a late equaliser.

The Green Machine dominated the early pace but couldn’t create any threatening opportunities. They got three corner kicks and a couple of free kicks in dangerous positions inside the first quarter hour but failed to utilize them.

Dembare, on the other end, played deep and only started threatening after the half hour.

The first half finished with little goalmouth action and both sides tied at goalless.

In the second half, Dembare got a penalty which was converted by Kevin Moyo in the 54th minute to break the deadlock.

Ten minutes later, Sadney Urikhob thought that he doubled the Glamour Boys’ lead, but his goal was ruled off for an offside.

The Green Machine later equalised through Kawondera and squeeze a point for the hosts.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...