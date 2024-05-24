Baba Rokadhiya’s Controversial Video

By Showbiz Reporter | In a bold and poetic video release, the controversial Cape Town-based figure known as Baba Rokadhiya has ignited a heated discussion with his latest comments on the nature of zebras and donkeys. The video, which rapidly circulated across social media platforms, features Rokadhiya speaking in a poetic monologue that compares the undomesticated nature of zebras to societal perceptions of beauty and relationships.

“Do you ever sit down and think for yourself? Have you ever considered how beautiful a zebra is, with its striking skin and good-looking exterior?” Baba Rokadhiya asks his audience, drawing parallels between the animal’s allure and human societal values. He recounts his experience working at a game range, praising the taste of zebra meat and questioning why zebras are not domesticated like donkeys.

The video takes a more provocative turn as Baba Rokadhiya discusses the objectification of women, likening it to the way people admire zebras. “We appreciate seeing you wild; we love everything about you when you’re traveling, your body and all it reveals, which you call cleavage. Often, we chase you because we’ve seen everything,” he declares, stirring controversy with his stark commentary on gender and societal expectations.

Baba Rokadhiya continues, addressing the choices men make in relationships: “Men might choose a woman who does not appear as attractive for marriage. Often, you find someone who is not conventionally attractive being chosen for marriage.” He challenges his viewers to reflect on the superficial values that often guide human interactions and the paradox of desirability versus domesticity.

Concluding his poetic soliloquy, Rokadhiya makes a poignant comparison: “Like the zebra, which is never taken home, we prefer to take donkeys and leave zebras in the game parks. Donkeys are simply better suited for domestic life than beautiful zebras.” His words have sparked a widespread dialogue, with many viewers interpreting the video as a metaphor for deeper social issues, while others criticize it for its controversial analogies.

The video has quickly become a viral sensation, prompting discussions about societal norms, the objectification of women, and the value we assign to beauty and utility.

