DeMbare Steal Crucial Points

Dynamos finally ended their four-match winless run in the Castle Lager Premiership following a 2-1 over struggling Arenel on Thursday.

The Glamour Boys had drawn in their four previous games, with their last victory coming a month ago.

Emmanuel Jalai opened the scoring on the quarter hour mark and put Dembare ahead.

The hosts doubled their lead through Sydney Urikhob seven minutes later.

Arenel struggled to recover from the deficit and only secured a late consolation through Adonis Nyoni.

The Bulawayo side remains rooted in the relegation zone, while Dynamos move to tenth place with 16 points.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders settled for their second successive draw after playing a 1-1 stalemate against Manica Diamonds.

Bosso started the game well, netting a second minute opener through Brighton Ncube.

The Gem Boys responded moments after the quarter hour mark through Tawanda Macheke.

Both teams remained tied until the last whistle as they shared the points.

