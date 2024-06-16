Wicknell Chivayo Publicly Reveals: I’m A Well Feathered-Drug-Dealer, Who’s Already Poisoned Mnangagwa’s Brain Cells (Dzvanya-d Him) kuti-Dzviii!

Spread the love

Convicted Money Launderer Wicknell Chivayo Boasts of Connections with Drug Dealer and Claims to Have Poisoned President Mnangagwa in Leaked Audio.

– I’m a well feathered drug dealer.

– Planned Vice Presidency with Bushiri And Angel.

– The probability of Chivayo poisoning President Mnangagwa to weaken his decision-making abilities.

– 2nd cluster of drugs and chemicals.

– 2nd cluster of drugs and chemicals.

By Investigations Reporter | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – June 16, 2024 | In a shocking turn of events, convicted money launderer Wicknell Chivayo has made headlines once again with his audacious claims and incriminating associations. Recently leaked audios have revealed Chivayo boasting about his connections and influence over President Emmerson Mnangagwa, sparking widespread concern and controversy.

Chivayo, who has been previously convicted for money laundering and other financial crimes, has a history of flaunting his dubious connections and wealth on social media. A recent Instagram post featured Chivayo with an array of firearms, captioned with a braggadocious claim about being a “gangstar” in various high-profile locations such as New York and the South of France. Another post on Twitter by a user named Prophet DrCde Prof Madzibaba Adamksi showcased Chivayo with convicted drug kingpin Glen Agliotti, captioned “Birds of the same feathers,” further cementing his self-styled gangster image.

However, the most alarming revelation comes from the recently leaked audios, where Chivayo is heard declaring that he has “captured” President Mnangagwa. In the audios, Chivayo claims, “Ndakachiti Dziii!” implying that he has successfully ensnared the president. These audios have opened a pandora’s box of questions regarding the extent of Chivayo’s influence and the potential implications for Zimbabwe’s political landscape.

In light of these revelations, there is growing concern that President Mnangagwa’s decision-making abilities might have become sedated or intoxicated by Chivayo’s influence. The possibility that a convicted criminal could exert such control over the nation’s highest office raises serious questions about the integrity and independence of the president’s leadership. Speculations are rife that Chivayo could have drugged the president to weaken his decision-making capabilities, further intensifying the gravity of the situation.

The implications of Chivayo’s claims are profound, given his criminal background and the potential threat such influence poses to the integrity of the nation’s leadership. The audios suggest a level of manipulation and control over the president that, if true, could undermine the very foundation of Zimbabwe’s governance.

Political analysts and opposition leaders have called for an immediate and thorough investigation into Chivayo’s claims. They argue that such revelations, if left unchecked, could erode public trust in the presidency and the broader governmental institutions.

“This is a matter of national security and integrity. The president must address these allegations transparently,” said a leading opposition figure. “The public deserves to know the truth about these serious claims.”

President Mnangagwa’s office has yet to issue an official response to the leaked audios and Chivayo’s statements. However, sources within the government indicate that an internal review and investigation may be underway to ascertain the veracity of Chivayo’s claims and the potential security breaches they suggest.

Planned Vice Presidency with Bushiri And Angel.

Wicknell Chivayo, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and criminal record, has publicly stated as far back as 2014 that he would one day be made Vice President of Zimbabwe. His ambitions seemed far-fetched at the time, but recent events and historical forecasts are painting a different picture.

In a 2015 article by the State Media’s Sunday Mail titled “Wicknell Turns to Prophets,” the future of African state power was eerily predicted, suggesting that the continent would see an increase in influence by so-called “fake prophets” and financial criminals. The article highlighted Chivayo’s close ties with prominent figures like Shepherd Bushiri and Uebert Angel, both of whom have since gained significant political and social influence in Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

Shepherd Bushiri and Uebert Angel, two controversial prophets, have made headlines not only for their religious influence but also for their increasing sway over state affairs. Their predictions and the roles they have played in recent years are now being re-evaluated in light of Chivayo’s own rise and his ominous claims about his future in Zimbabwean politics.

A recently leaked audio recording has Chivayo boasting about his capture of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, using the phrase “Ndakachiti Dziii!”—implying he has ensnared the president. This, combined with his historical statements about becoming Vice President and his connections to powerful prophets, has led to speculation about the extent of his influence and his potential methods.

– The probability of Chivayo poisoning President Mnangagwa to weaken his decision-making abilities…

The probability of Chivayo poisoning President Mnangagwa to weaken his decision-making abilities and position himself for political power is a disturbing but plausible scenario. Given his criminal background, past statements, and the strategic alliances he has formed, analysts are now considering the likelihood of such a plot.Adding to the intrigue are Chivayo’s ties to British money launderers, including Joseph Mhaka, and his role as a runner for these notorious convicts. His connections to international criminal networks further complicate the picture and raise concerns about the extent of his reach and influence.

The Sunday Mail article from 2015 foresaw a new age of state power dominated by dubious figures and foretold Chivayo’s rise. As these predictions come closer to reality, the public is left questioning the integrity of their leadership and the potential for manipulative power plays behind the scenes.

The implications of these revelations are profound, calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into Chivayo’s claims and actions. The potential threat to national security and the stability of Zimbabwe’s governance structure cannot be overstated.

While Chivayo was still to comment over these serious allegations and ZimEye’s questions remained unanswered at the time of writing, the following was a list of two large clusters of intoxicating drugs speculated.

### Dangerous Poisons That Could Be Used to Poison a Leader’s Brain Cells

In the context of concerns regarding the potential poisoning of a political leader to impair their decision-making abilities, it is important to be aware of specific dangerous substances that can affect brain function. The following is the first list cluster of notable high level poisons that could target brain cells:

1. **Polonium-210:**

– **Effect:** This highly radioactive substance can cause severe damage to internal organs, including the brain, leading to neurological impairment.

– **Symptoms:** Nausea, vomiting, hair loss, and eventual organ failure.

– **Usage:** Known for its use in high-profile poisonings, such as the case of Alexander Litvinenko.

2. **Thallium:**

– **Effect:** This heavy metal can disrupt the function of potassium in the body, affecting the nervous system and leading to severe neurological symptoms.

– **Symptoms:** Hair loss, peripheral neuropathy, confusion, and seizures.

– **Usage:** Historically used as a rat poison, it can be administered in food or drink.

3. **Mercury:**

– **Effect:** Chronic exposure to mercury can result in mercury poisoning, which severely affects the brain and nervous system.

– **Symptoms:** Memory loss, cognitive dysfunction, tremors, and personality changes.

– **Usage:** Can be introduced through contaminated food or inhalation of vapors.

4. **Arsenic:**

– **Effect:** While known for causing acute poisoning, chronic exposure to lower doses can lead to cognitive decline and confusion.

– **Symptoms:** Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, delirium and seizures.

– **Usage:** Can be hidden in food, drink, or even inhaled.

5. **Sarin:**

– **Effect:** This potent nerve agent inhibits the enzyme acetylcholinesterase, leading to an accumulation of acetylcholine in the nervous system, causing overstimulation of nerves.

– **Symptoms:** Convulsions, paralysis, and loss of consciousness.

– **Usage:** Typically used in chemical warfare, but could be deployed in targeted attacks.

6. **Botulinum Toxin:**

– **Effect:** One of the most potent toxins known, it inhibits the release of acetylcholine, leading to muscle paralysis and potential respiratory failure.

– **Symptoms:** Difficulty swallowing, muscle weakness, and respiratory distress.

– **Usage:** Can be administered through contaminated food or injection.

7. **Cyanide:**

– **Effect:** Rapidly interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen, effectively suffocating cells, including those in the brain.

– **Symptoms:** Dizziness, headache, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

– **Usage:** Often used in gas form or dissolved in a liquid.

### Preventive Measures

Given the potential threat these substances pose, it is critical for leaders and their security teams to:

– **Regularly test food and drink** for contamination.

– **Employ chemical detection devices** in areas where the leader resides or frequents.

– **Monitor health** for early symptoms of poisoning and have medical professionals on standby.

– **Ensure a secure supply chain** for all consumables.

### 2nd cluster of drugs and chemicals that can affect decision-making qualities:

1. **Benzodiazepines:**

– **Examples:** Diazepam (Valium), Alprazolam (Xanax), Lorazepam (Ativan).

– **Effect:** These drugs are central nervous system depressants that can impair judgment, reduce alertness, and cause confusion.

– **Usage:** Prescribed for anxiety, insomnia, and seizures, but misuse can lead to significant cognitive impairment.

2. **Barbiturates:**

– **Examples:** Phenobarbital, Secobarbital (Seconal), Pentobarbital (Nembutal).

– **Effect:** These sedative-hypnotic drugs can cause profound drowsiness, confusion, and impaired decision-making.

– **Usage:** Used for anesthesia, seizure control, and anxiety relief, though they have a high potential for abuse.

3. **Opioids:**

– **Examples:** Morphine, Oxycodone (OxyContin), Fentanyl, Heroin.

– **Effect:** Opioids can cause sedation, euphoria, and significant cognitive impairment, affecting judgment and decision-making.

– **Usage:** Prescribed for pain relief, but misuse and addiction are widespread problems.

4. **Antipsychotics:**

– **Examples:** Haloperidol (Haldol), Risperidone (Risperdal), Olanzapine (Zyprexa).

– **Effect:** These drugs can cause sedation, impaired thinking, and cognitive dulling, which can affect decision-making abilities.

– **Usage:** Used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but side effects can include significant cognitive impairment.

5. **Alcohol:**

– **Effect:** Alcohol consumption can impair cognitive functions, reduce inhibitions, and negatively impact judgment and decision-making.

– **Usage:** Widely consumed socially, but excessive use can lead to acute and chronic cognitive impairments.

6. **Cannabinoids:**

– **Examples:** THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), synthetic cannabinoids like Spice and K2.

– **Effect:** These substances can cause altered perception, impaired memory, and reduced decision-making abilities.

– **Usage:** Used recreationally and for medical purposes, but misuse can lead to cognitive impairments.

7. **Hallucinogens:**

– **Examples:** LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), Psilocybin (magic mushrooms), PCP (Phencyclidine).

– **Effect:** Hallucinogens can cause profound changes in perception, mood, and cognitive processes, affecting decision-making.

– **Usage:** Used recreationally and in some experimental therapeutic settings, but can impair judgment and cognition.

8. **Inhalants:**

– **Examples:** Toluene, Nitrous Oxide, Amyl Nitrite.

– **Effect:** Inhalants can cause immediate effects like euphoria, dizziness, and confusion, significantly impairing cognitive function.

– **Usage:** Often misused by inhaling household or industrial chemicals, leading to rapid and severe cognitive impairment.

9. **Cocaine and Amphetamines:**

– **Examples:** Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Adderall (Amphetamine).

– **Effect:** These stimulants can cause euphoria, hyperactivity, and impulsive behavior, leading to poor decision-making and judgment.

– **Usage:** Used recreationally and medically for ADHD, but misuse can lead to severe cognitive and behavioral issues.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...